BMC fines GMLR flyover contractor 2.09 crore as delays push deadlines by nearly a year

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a penalty of over ₹2.09 crore on contractor S P Singla for delays in Phase 3 of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, pushing the project by almost a year.

The six-lane Singla flyover at the Goregaon (west-bound) end, originally scheduled for completion in July 2025, is now expected to open only in May 2026. On the Mulund side, only one arm of the six-lane flyover will be opened to the public on May 31, 2026, with the remaining portion requiring “a few more months,” officials said.

Together with the rotary and the upcoming cable-stayed bridge, the combined cost of the two major flyovers stands at ₹713 crore.

A senior bridges department official said the penalty for July and August delays was recovered on November 19. “The Goregaon side has missed the June 2025 deadline. Work on the Mulund side is progressing, but only one arm can open in May 2026.”

The Mulund end has been held up due to utilities, water pipelines and encroachment pockets near Sonapur junction, the official added. The original plan was to open the full Mulund flyover by May 31, 2026.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijeet Bangar confirmed further action if delays persist. “We imposed a ₹2 crore penalty for missing deadlines. More penalties will follow if the contractor does not expedite work,” he said.

Of the 31 pillars required for the Goregaon side, 27 have been completed, with work on the remaining four underway. The structure will feature walkways on both sides, deck slabs, a 24.2-metre carriageway, two foot overbridges, and an elevated rotary at Mulund with three arms, towards Bhandup Complex, Guru Gobind Singh Road and the main flyover. A vehicular underpass at Mulund is already operational.

Once completed, the bridge will give motorists a direct link from Dindoshi to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and eventually to the two underground tunnels that form the other major component of Phase 3.

Meanwhile, local MLA Mihir Kotecha has demanded termination of the contractor’s agreement, alleging repeated lapses in safety and housekeeping. He said the lack of barricades around deep excavation zones posed a threat to commuters, while dust, scrap and debris were left unattended. “ ₹14–15 crore is allocated for housekeeping alone. Work is behind schedule, conditions are unsafe, and BMC has issued 40 letters already. The penalties are paltry compared to the lapses,” Kotecha said.

The contractor could not be reached for comment.