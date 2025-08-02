BMC fines seven establishments for dumping illegal waste near Mithi river

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices and fined seven establishments for illegally dumping waste near the Mithi river, particularly targeting bulk waste generators, who dispose of garbage in unauthorized locations. Mumbai, India. June 27, 2025: View of the polluted Mithi River in the BKC and Kurla area of Mumbai. The Mithi River flows through Salsette Island, which is part of the city of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. June 27, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The BMC’s inspections led them to one of the key violators, ‘Tha Gaurav Caterers’. The civic body’s L ward team caught them dumping large quantities of leftover food waste in garbage bins near the Mithi river at Sakinaka on the night of July 30. Civic officials then visited the caterer’s office and penalised them for failing to maintain cleanliness on their premises and for improper disposal of hazardous waste. The caterers were also fined ₹10,000 under the BMC Cleanliness and Sanitation byelaws.

Other violators in the area include two banks in Ghodbunder Road and Vikhroli, the Imtiaz Line depot, and housing societies in Marol, Kurla, Brahmanwadi. All violators were issued formal notices and fined as per established municipal regulations.

These actions come as per instructions from the additional municipal commissioner (city) Dr Ashwini Joshi. Joshi has directed teams of the civic body to closely monitor such violations and take firm action against offenders. Regarding the violators, Joshi said, “All those responsible have been fined accordingly.”

Through such measures, the BMC aims to send a strong message to all commercial establishments and waste generators that irresponsible disposal practices will not be tolerated. Civic officials said that they plan to continue such vigilance and enforcement efforts to uphold public hygiene and environmental standards across the city.

Since June 12, the BMC has fined seven establishments and collected ₹65,000 for similar violations involving the unauthorised transportation and disposal of waste.

The crackdown comes after the BMC’s commissioner and administrator, Bhushan Gagrani, emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean and beautiful city. Various sanitation initiatives are underway, and the BMC is particularly focused on controlling the behavior of bulk waste generators and contractors who illegally dump waste at night to avoid detection.