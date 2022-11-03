BMC genome report: 15% patients positive with XBB subtype, 14% with XBB.1

Mumbai: While Omicron sub-variants continue to dominate the Covid-19 cases in the city, 15% samples tested positive for XBB subtype and 14% tested positive for XBB.1 subtype, according to the 16th round of genome sequencing.

XBB or Gryphon is a new class of omicron variant that caused a rapid spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had processed 234 samples of Covid-19 positive patients from September and October for genome sequencing out of which 36 samples were tested positive for XBB variant and 33 tested positive for XBB.1 variant.

“Forty percent (94) of these patients were in the age group of 21 to 40 while 29 percent (69) were in the age group of 41 to 60. While the majority had mild symptoms, seven were hospitalised. One patient with required intensive care. Two died- an 88-year-old male patient with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and lung disease and a 74-year-old female patient with diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure,” said BMC health official.

BMC said people should continue to follow covid appropriate behaviour like following hand hygiene, cough hygiene, wearing masks in crowded places etc.

“While there is no reason to panic, the Covid-19 virus prevention guidelines need to be followed by everyone at their own level. One should get vaccinated, wear a mask, follow proper hand hygiene etc,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer. BMC.

Doctors said Omicron sub variants mostly have flu-like symptoms that last for 4-5 days.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, the chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid-19 said the symptoms and treatment in both omicron and its sub lineages have almost been the same. “It is self-limiting but senior citizens need to be careful. We advise people to consult doctors if they have symptoms and avoid self-medicating,” he said.