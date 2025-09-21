MUMBAI: The BMC has carried out compensatory afforestation of over 10,000 trees on the foothills of Tansa Lake as part of the Gargai dam project which is expected to provide an additional 400 million litres per day (MLD) to the BMC’s current supply of 4,000 MLD. BMC greens plots in lieu of tree-cutting for Gargai dam and Bhandup plant

This April, the State Board for Wildlife cleared the proposal for constructing the dam while the clearance from the National Board for Wildlife is in the final stages, said BMC hydraulic engineer Purushottam Malwade. As the approval process continues, the civic body plans to go on with the compensatory greening.

Around 2,92,000 trees will be axed for the Gargai project. “We are trying to minimise the damage, and transplant as much as possible,” said Malwade. The project also requires six villages to be relocated. “The area recovered from the relocation of Ogda and Khodade villages, which will be directly impacted by the project, will be used for additional afforestation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has also taken up construction of a new water treatment plant in its Bhandup complex, where water flows in from the Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes in Thane district. The current treatment plant is over 100 years old; however, it can only be dismantled after the new plant is constructed to ensure a smooth supply of water, said officials.

The plant’s current capacity is 1,910 MLD which will go up to 2,200 MLD at the cost of 1,200 trees in the complex. To make up, over 400 trees were transplanted in the complex itself.

While efforts to cover additional water requirements are in place, the city’s changing monsoon pattern has proved beneficial for the city. “Last year, the monsoon continued till October end, while the water stock is planned from October 1,” said Malwade. “So, there was additional stock and no reserve stock had to be used. Similarly, this year, the onset of monsoon was declared earlier than usual on May 26, which led to the lakes reaching 100% capacity. We have more than sufficient water to cover the demands of the city till next year.”