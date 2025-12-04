Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stalled reconstruction of the foot overbridge (FOB) connecting the eastern side of Charni Road station with Dr Bhalerao Marg Sahitya Sangh in the west in Girgaon after Saifee Hospital raised objections. The development has left local residents frustrated, as the FOB was demolished following their demands for a safer bridge. BMC halts Girgaon-Charni Road FOB reconstruction after objection from Saifee Hospital

The proposed FOB, Saifee Hospital said in an official statement, would interfere with essential operations.

“An FOB has been proposed for construction outside gate number 5 of the hospital. The hospital has already conveyed its concerns to competent authorities, stating that such a structure would obstruct the ingress and egress of ambulances, oxygen tankers, and other essential utility vehicles, thereby significantly hampering the hospital’s operations,” the statement said.

The more than a century-old FOB, known as Sahitya Sangh Mandir Kelewadi bridge, was demolished 5-6 years ago as it was declared dangerous. The BMC subsequently awarded a tender worth ₹5.57 crore for reconstruction of the FOB, and work started a few months ago, but was halted when it was 15% complete.

Uttam Shrote, chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department, said the Bombay High Court had, on December 20, 2024, directed the BMC and the hospital to reach an understanding.

“We presented four options for the FOB and they agreed to the option in which the landing would be at gate number five. After 15% work was completed, they raised objections and a dispute arose. We are waiting to resolve the dispute and restart work,” Shrote said.

Local residents said the sudden stoppage of work and resultant delay in reconstruction of the FOB had compounded their daily difficulties.

“Around 80% Girgaon residents have been using this bridge for their daily commute for decades,” said Jeetendra Ghadge, a Girgaon resident and civic activist. The stoppage of work was a prime example of the BMC’s careless attitude towards citizens, especially when it came to basic necessities like bridges, he noted.

“Even today, commuters do not have access to the fast train platform via the middle FOB. Senior citizens are forced to walk either to the north or south end, which is extremely inconvenient and frustrating. Crossing the road has led to many accidents,” Ghadge said.

Ghadge said he had filed a complaint with the municipal commissioner, seeking an inquiry into what he called a “sudden U-turn” by the BMC’s bridges department.