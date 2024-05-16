Mumbai: The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRR) achieved another significant milestone on Wednesday with the successful installation of the second giant bow arch string girder at 6:07am. BMC installs second girder connecting Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The first girder was placed on April 26. With this completion, the Mumbai Coastal Road now seamlessly connects to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) on both ends. The operation was conducted under the supervision of municipal commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, along with additional municipal Commissioner (eastern suburbs) Dr Amit Saini.

At 3am on Wednesday, the team commenced the setup of the 2,500 metric second girder towards the first one, close attention was paid to tidal conditions.

By 6:07am, the process concluded, ensuring perfect alignment of the mating cones on all sides. An interplay of caution and curiosity unfolded during the setup process. While installing the first girder linking BWSL to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, engineers enjoyed space and flexibility, facilitating a smooth operation. However, the second girder’s installation presented a formidable challenge due to space constraints, requiring precise positioning just 2.8 metres from the first girder.

Despite the intricacies involved, officers, engineers, staff, and workers executed the task with meticulous care and efficiency. These two girders are slated for cement concretisation in the next phase. To safeguard against rusting, advanced Japanese technology, specifically the C-5 system, has been employed.

The girder dwarfs its predecessor in weight, length, and width, measuring 31.7 metres wide, 31 metres tall, and spanning 143 metres in length. Crafted from prefabricated components in Ambala, Haryana, the second girder embarked on its journey from Mazagon Dock aboard a barge on Sunday morning on May 12.