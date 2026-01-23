MUMBAI: As part of a crackdown to curb rising air pollution levels in the city, the BMC has issued stop-work notices to 106 construction sites across Mumbai for failing to install mandatory air-quality-monitoring systems. The action follows repeated directives from the civic body, making it mandatory to install these for all ongoing construction projects within BMC limits, with large projects of over ₹1,000 crore additionally required to install reference-grade air-quality monitors. Despite sustained follow-ups since May 2025, several project authorities failed to comply, prompting the civic body to order an immediate halt to work at non-compliant sites. BMC issues 106 stop-work notices to govt and pvt construction sites

The notices have been served on both government and private projects, the former including railway bridge construction works, and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) undertakings. According to civic officials, inspections are ongoing, and further action will be taken against other construction sites found violating the norms.

The enforcement drive is being carried out under the guidance of municipal commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani and additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) Dr Avinash Dhakane.

An official from the environment and climate change department said, “The construction sites where air quality sensors are not yet functional are being directed to submit immediate compliance reports, failing which stop-work orders are being issued without delay.”

The civic administration has also intensified ground-level monitoring through physical inspections, logbook verification and surprise checks in line with a pre-decided action plan. The next court hearing related to air pollution matters is scheduled for January 23, and officials have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement ahead of the proceedings.

The action is not limited to the construction sector alone. The public health department has also been directed to initiate similar measures against bakery units found violating emission norms related to smoke, fuel usage and air pollution standards.

Reiterating its firm stance, the BMC has emphasised that there will be no compromise in the task of improving Mumbai’s air quality. While violators will face strict action, projects adhering to environmental norms will receive full cooperation from the civic body. Officials said that the multi-level measures implemented over recent months have led to a gradual improvement in air quality across the city, with most areas currently recording ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ air quality levels.

As of now, Mumbai has 28 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in operation—14 managed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, nine by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and five by the BMC. Data from these reference-grade stations, which comply with Central Pollution Control Board standards, is publicly available on official platforms, including the ‘Sameer’ mobile app.

The BMC has also urged citizens to regularly check air quality data through official sources, avoid open garbage burning, and cooperate with civic efforts to reduce air pollution in the city.