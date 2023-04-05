Procedural lapses, but no misconduct, says BMC report on film studios

Mumbai: The inquiry report on alleged unauthorised film studios in Madh, Marve, Erangal, Batti and Malad prepared by deputy municipal commissioner Harshad Kale, which was approved by municipal chief Iqbal Singh Chahal in February, has concluded that there was no grave misconduct by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in issuing the permissions. Mumbai, India - August 26, 2022: Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, MLA Atul Bhatkalkar, MP Gopal Shetty and MLA Yogesh Sagar visit film studio of Balaji Tirupati Cinemas in connection to its construction in the Madh-Marve area allegedly by violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, at Malad, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The report, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times, stated that the errors and omissions on the part of civic officials observed were “procedural lapses.” Six officials from the BMC building and factories (B&F) department and seven officials from assessment and collection department from P (North) ward have committed these lapses, the report read.

In addition, the licence surveyor was held at fault for improper submission of documents and failure to monitor requisite compliances after grant of permission. The surveyor had failed to deliver duties in a professional manner, the report stated. He had not ensured proper no objection certificates (NOCs) from the landlord and not submitted structural stability certificate post erection of the temporary structures.

“He had failed to intimate the ward office about some additional temporary structures erected at the site. He had not actively pursued with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for further remarks with respect to different applications for extension sought,” the report stated.

The chief engineer (development plan) has been asked to penalise the licence surveyor.

Chahal had directed the chief inquiry officer (CIO) to decide on the quantum of punishment for six B&F officials for not properly verifying the NOC of the land owner as it was deceptive and obscure, for not insisting on submission of fire compliance remarks, for not insisting on structural stability report, post completion of the shed and for not keeping the structure under watch where other ancillary structures were built.

The CIO was also directed to propose punishment for assessment and collection department officials of P (North) ward for their deficiencies. It was also directed to recover legitimate amounts of dues from two studios for temporary ancillary structures erected at the site.

On September 6, 2022, the commissioner had issued a notification stating that the BMC had received around 49 complaints between 2021 and 2022 from citizens alleging that several illegal studios had been constructed at a No-development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) at Madh-Marve. Chahal ordered an inquiry the same day to investigate the role of the then assistant municipal commissioner of P (North) ward, the assistant engineer and other officials in the case.

In its summary, Kale’s report stated that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had pointed out 20 film shooting sites during a joint inspection on September 16, 2022, of which five were found functioning illegally, overshooting their period of licence.

The report suggested a remedial measure to have a dedicated designated officer in all ward offices so as not to burden the assistant commissioners with additional duties of designated officer.

It was recommended in the report that the BMC through the chief business development cell and chief engineer (development plan) should pursue with Chitra Nagari (Film City) and the state government to facilitate and promote film shootings in Mumbai.

At Chahal’s behest, a committee has been formed comprising Sanjog Kabare, DMC (special), chief fire officer (CFO) Sanjay Manjrekar, development plan department officials and Shashi Bala, BMC business development officer, to modify comprehensive film shooting guidelines and execute them.