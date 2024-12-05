Menu Explore
BMC on war footing to spruce up roads leading to Azad Maidan

ByLinah Baliga
Dec 05, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Mumbai's BMC ensures pothole-free, well-lit roads to Azad Maidan for the Maharashtra government's swearing-in by 5:30 pm Thursday, with added facilities.

Mumbai: The roads leading up to Azad Maidan are expected to be pothole-free, adequately lighted and properly marked by 5.30 pm on Thursday, when the new Maharashtra government will be sworn in at the historic south Mumbai ground.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been asked to spruce up all approach roads to Azad Maidan, an exercise previously conducted during the G-20 summit last year to facilitate smooth travel for VIPs.

BMC officials have been instructed to ensure the approach roads and medians leading to the triangular maidan are on par with international standards. “They will be kept clean without potholes, with adequate lighting, lane marking, and zebra crossings,” said a senior civic official. “Toilet and drinking water facilities will be provided. There will be signages and direction-indicating boards. The departmental funds will be provided,” the official added.

The approach roads will also be free of hawkers, illegal parking and illegal banners. Flowering plants will be put up in medians to impart a tidy look. A civic official from the BMC’s A ward said masking by putting curtains, barricading, and tree trimming will also be done. “All the approach roads in A ward, like Mahapalika Marg, MG Road, P D’Mello Road, NS Road, and the road along JJ Flyover, will get a cosmetic makeover,” the official said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
