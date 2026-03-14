BMC overlooks coal ban as more eateries switch over from gas

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to overlook its ban on restaurants and eateries using coal and firewood in light of the disruption in LPG supplies due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, civic officials told Hindustan Times. Demand for coal has risen significantly, but supplying it remains a challenge, industry representatives said. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“Though there is no formal order as such, the civic administration won’t take any action on restaurants using coal and firewood because it is crucial that businesses continue to operate,” a senior BMC official said, requesting anonymity.

If the crisis is not resolved in a few days and gas availability remains low in the medium term, a balanced policy must be drafted to ensure Mumbai’s pollution remains under check, the official said.

The BMC had, following a High Court directive on January 9, 2025 aimed at curbing air pollution in the city, mandated that restaurants must switch from coal to electric cooktops by July 8, 2025, or face penalties and license revocation. Its decision to overlook the ban is likely to benefit the hotel industry, which has been hit hard by the shortage in LPG supplies.

According to the estimates from the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and the Hotel And Restaurant Association – Western India (HRAWI), nearly 30% hotels and restaurants in the western region have shut down due to shortage of gas.

HT visited several restaurants in the city on Friday to understand how they were grappling with the situation. Many said they had switched to coal, but were facing difficulties in procuring large quantities, while others continued to operate on gas, with a reduction in service hours or items on the menu.

“We have entirely moved to cooking on coal stoves because getting a gas cylinder has become almost impossible despite the government’s assurances,” said a south Mumbai-based restaurateur who did not wish to be identified.

Another eatery owner said they were finding it difficult to secure regular supply of coal and were thus unable to completely switch over from LPG cylinders.

“We haven’t switched over to coal as the civic body doesn’t permit its usage,” said a representative of Aram Restaurant at Fort.

At Lower Parel, Cafe Anna staff said while their menu remained the same, they were reluctant to accept orders for a single person as it would lead to disproportionate use of gas.

In Matunga, the popular Mani’s Lunch Home, which usually runs from 6am to 10pm, downed its shutters around 2pm on Friday due to gas shortage.

Restaurateurs and representatives of hotel industry bodies welcomed the central government’s decision to allocate 20% of the average monthly supply of LPG cylinders to commercial establishments, but were unsure about when the allocation would translate into available supply.

“While the allocation offers a glimmer of hope, the key concern is how quickly it translates into distribution and availability at the ground level,” FHRAI Vice President Pradeep Shetty said in a media statement.

The 20% allocation may still be insufficient to sustain operational costs and meet the demand of the hospitality sector, particularly for establishments handling large-scale catering and high-volume food preparation, the statement said.

Given the circumstances, demand for coal has risen significantly, but supplying it remains a challenge, said Imran Kolsawala, joint secretary of the Bombay Charcoal Merchants Association.

“Despite ordering additional trucks, we are not assured of receiving as much coal. At the mines too, they will have to ramp up. Additionally, many more trucks are required for transport. The cost of procurement has shot up for us,” he told HT, refusing to share further details.