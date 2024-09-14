BMC plans parking and office space worth 500 crore in Worli

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to construct a 29-storey parking plus office building at the cost of ₹519 crores in Worli after demolishing the material testing lab currently standing on the said plot. HT Image

The plot is spread over 5,179.8 sq mts and is located at SK Ahire Marg, Worli. Of the basement plus 29-floor building, the first 13 floors will house 548 parking spots, while the testing laboratories will be located up to the 17th floor. Road development offices will be situated up to the 19th floor, and the remaining space will be dedicated to other BMC offices.

The timeline for construction of this project is estimated at 36 months, with an additional six months for seeking approvals and building a transit facility. The BMC on Friday issued a tender for the same, inviting responses till October 7.

The space currently houses a material testing lab and an asphalt plant, of which the material testing lab is scheduled to be redeveloped. “All kinds of construction material, including asphalt, steel, aggregate, etc, are tested there,” said an official from the building construction department. “During construction, these will be shifted to a transit accommodation on the same plot and then back once the building is redeveloped.”

The new building will have testing laboratories till the 17th floor, including concrete testing, piping, wind tunnel, fire and more. It will also house vigilance offices, with space for other BMC offices on the top ten floors.

“There will be 450 podium parking spaces and 98 robo stack parking places in the basement, of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” said the officer.

The tender invites contractors to oversee the process from the planning stage to operations and maintenance; for three years for the robo-parking lift, five years for the parking system; five years for technical support; and 20 years for guaranteeing spare parts for the parking system.