Mumbai: The Marathi Abhyas Kendra and 14 other organisations working for the rights of Marathi-speaking people on Wednesday released a public manifesto, titled Marathinama, for political leaders, voters and local body administrations ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The manifesto focuses on giving 80% reservation to Marathi people in jobs, civic contracts and governance, while urging voters to support Marathi candidates regardless of party affiliation. BMC polls: Marathi groups seek 80% quota for locals

The Marathi organisations released the manifesto at a joint meeting held at the Rajarshi Shahu Sabhagruha in Dadar on Wednesday. Representatives from various social groups, activists, and citizens working on matters related to the Marathi language, culture, and education were in attendance. The organisations said the document was intended to present clear demands to political parties ahead of the BMC elections on January 15.

Marathi Abhyas Kendra president Deepak Pawar said that mainstream political parties had repeatedly failed to protect Marathi interests in Mumbai. He added that recent political developments had deepened the feeling among Marathi residents that their language and cultural identity were being sidelined in their city.

This was an apparent reference to the three-language-formula controversy earlier this year, when the Maharashtra government faced significant backlash after attempting to mandate Hindi as a compulsory third language for primary school students, which eventually led to the complete withdrawal of the policy.

Pawar said the Marathinama was an attempt to unite Marathi voters around common issues rather than party loyalties. The manifesto demands 80% reservation for Marathi people in municipal jobs, contracts, tenders, business licences and hawker permits. It also calls for all key civic committees to be headed by Marathi representatives and urges the BMC to ensure the language is used in all official communication, including notices, bills and procurement documents.

Apart from governance and employment, the manifesto highlighted education as a major concern. The organisations have appealed to political parties and the BMC to give top priority to constructing new buildings for municipal schools, especially Marathi-medium ones. They have also opposed the closure of Marathi schools in recent years and demanded that any demolished school buildings be replaced with new ones at the same location.

The manifesto also makes a direct appeal to Mumbaiites to vote only for Marathi candidates, irrespective of the party, and to pick those who actively support the Marathi language, schools and culture. Voters were also asked to reject candidates who ignore or dilute Maharashtra’s linguistic and cultural identity.

Speakers at the meeting said the Marathinama would be taken to political parties, candidates and voters during the election campaign. They added that the document was not directed against any community, but rather aimed to ensure justice and fair opportunities for local Marathi people in Mumbai.