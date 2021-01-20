BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai
To attract more parents to civic body schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has proposed to start 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools from the academic year 2021-22.
Last year, the civic body had started a CBSE school in Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari, and an Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) school in Mahim’s Woolen Mill Municipal School.
“While the response to both these schools was good, parents said the CBSE board seemed easier as its curriculum was simpler to understand as compared to that of ICSE. Hence, there is a proposal to start more CBSE schools. These schools will be in old or unused BMC buildings,” said Sainath Durge, member of BMC’s education committee. The committee will discuss the proposal in its next meeting scheduled on Thursday.
The civic body has planned two schools in P-North ward (Malad) and one each in G-North (Dadar), F-North (Matunga-Sion), K-West (Andheri-Jogeshwari), L (Sakinaka, Chandivli), N (Ghatkopar), M-East (Chembur), S (Vikhroli) and T(Mulund). The schools will begin classes for Junior KG to Class 6 in the first year and then opt for gradual progression.
Admissions to 90% of seats under these schools will be conducted based on a lottery drawn by BMC, and the students will be given free education in these schools. The civic body will appoint teachers recruited against around 4,000 vacant teaching posts, and these appointments will take place, keeping in mind the criteria required for teaching in the CBSE.
In 2020-21, there were nearly seven applications for every seat at BMC’s newly-opened CBSE school at Poonam Nagar. The civic body’s first ICSE affiliated school – the Woolen Mill Municipal School in Mahim – received 343 applications for 320 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gram panchayats across Maharashtra get a shot of fresh blood as youngsters win elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-state vehicle racket busted by Mumbai Police: 7 arrested, 19 high-end cars seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government mulls action against Arnab Goswami over leaked chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai restarts vaccination drive, 1,597 get their shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beware, Mumbai recorded more cybercrimes in 2020: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown effect: Deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks down by 65℅ in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
51,068 crime cases registered in 2020 in Mumbai: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile in Mumbai: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro 2A, 7 may start operations by May, says Maharashtra urban development minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: Jail hospital ill-equipped to monitor Varavara Rao’s health, counsel tells Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox