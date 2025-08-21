BMC receives 3 applications to lift pigeon feeding ban

MUMBAI: Animal welfare advocates have submitted three applications to the BMC, seeking permission to resume feeding pigeons and other birds across city kabutarkhanas and natural feeding zones. This follows recent Bombay high court orders given in August, which allowed individuals to apply for permission to feed pigeons and directed the BMC to consider such applications after hearing all stakeholders, pending an expert committee’s findings. The applications by animal welfare advocates request controlled permission for feeding, protection for senior citizen and site-specific assessment instead of a blanket ban. (Satish Bate/HT Photo) (Hindustan TimesSatish Bate/HT Photo)

The three formal applications addressing the matter have come from the Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust, animal and birds rights’ activist Dr Pallavi Sachin Patil, and a long-time feeder at Mahalaxmi Race Course represented by Yasmin Bhansali & Co. Citizens are expected to submit their suggestions and objections based on these applications.

The legal notice from the feeder at the Mahalaxmi Race Course challenges a sudden ban enforced via a banner citing bird flu and concerns of hypersensitivity pneumonia (HIP) from droppings and a ₹500 fine under BMC bye-laws. The woman, who has been feeding diverse bird species such as kites, eagles, crows, sparrows, parrots, kites, koels and the like at the racecourse for over 20 years in a remote, non-residential buffer zone, argues that this action was taken without notice, site-specific assessment, or due process. She has demanded that the blanket ban on feeding birds be lifted and the purported banner be removed.

In Dadar, Narendra Mehta, trustee of the Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust, has requested permission to resume pigeon-feeding in a controlled, sanitary manner as per court directions. The kabutarkhana’s contention is that pigeons rely on the grain available in kabutarkhanas for their survival and due to the closure of the latter, are not in a position to find food for themselves, leading to deaths on a daily basis. The kabutarkhana has urged the BMC to restore water and electricity supply to ensure the utmost cleanliness and has assured the civic body that fencing barriers will be erected and drainage systems maintained to prevent blockages from pigeon feathers. It has also given an assurance on the quality and quantity of feed to be fixed and has suggested two feeding times from 7 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 5 pm.

The third applicant, Dr Pallavi Sachin Patil, has urged the BMC to permit pigeon feeding at all existing natural and traditional spots across Mumbai. Her proposal includes “protective measures for feeders, especially senior citizens and women, as well as sanitation protocols, fixed feeding hours, water bowls, and signage to manage public understanding and prevent harassment”. Patil also demands that restrictions should apply only to pigeons, not to other birds like sparrows, crows, or migratory species.

The applications cite constitutional duties under Article 51A(g) (compassion for living creatures), Article 21 (right to life with dignity), and key rulings such as the Animal Welfare Board vs A Nagaraja (2014) and People for Animals vs MCGM (2015). All highlight that while public health is important, it must be balanced with animal welfare through the least restrictive and humane methods.

These three proposals will be available for public viewing on the official BMC website. Citizens are encouraged to examine them and provide their views on whether feeding pigeons should be regulated and restricted to specific times. Feedback will also include opinions on related concerns surrounding the operation and management of pigeon shelters.

Objections or suggestions can be submitted via email to [suggestions@mcgm.gov.in](mailto:suggestions@mcgm.gov.in) until Friday, August 29. Alternatively, those who prefer to submit their feedback in writing and in person may do so by delivering it to the designated BMC office during working hours within the same time frame.