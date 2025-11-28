BMC rolls out new policy to regulate outdoor advertising

Mumbai: Eighteen months after a giant, illegal billboard fell onto a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during a severe dust storm, resulting in 17 deaths and over 80 injuries, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive new policy aimed at tightening control over outdoor advertisements across the city. Under the new rules, hoardings larger than 40 ft x 40 ft will no longer be allowed anywhere in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has made several additions and revisions to its previous guidelines, issued in 2008, and introduced stringent norms on the size, placement, illumination and format of hoardings.

Under the new rules, hoardings larger than 40 ft x 40 ft will no longer be allowed anywhere in Mumbai. Advertisements on footpaths and building terraces have been completely prohibited, while digital billboards must comply with strict luminance limits capped at a 3:1 brightness ratio and are barred from displaying flickering visuals.

Digital or LED ads will now be permitted only in enclosed or controlled environments such as malls, multiplexes, commercial complexes and petrol pumps. Commercial and non-commercial ads can also be displayed on the fencing or external facades of buildings that are under construction or repair.

A key update is the formal recognition of multiple display formats. For the first time, the BMC will permit back-to-back hoardings, front-facing units, as well as L-shaped, V-shaped, three-sided, four-sided, five-sided and six-sided display formats, subject to mandatory clearance from the Mumbai traffic police.

In the preface to the policy document, titled Advertising Guidelines–2025 (Policy Guidelines for Display of Outdoor Advertisements), municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani wrote that the new guidelines were drafted to bring Mumbai’s outdoor advertising standards closer to global benchmarks, while also balancing city aesthetics with commercial interests. The guidelines also take into account judicial orders, committee recommendations, and input from citizens.

“The policy lays down rules for ads across various mediums, including glow signs, bus queue shelters, festival-season displays and the increasingly popular digital signage in large commercial establishments. It also sets conditions for temporary permissions for banners and boards,” stated Gagrani in his preface note.

Regarding revenue sharing, the BMC has formalised a 70:30 split for advertisements placed on roads or structures owned by agencies such as MMRDA, MSRDC, and other government bodies, where 70% goes to the land-owning agency and 30% to the civic body. Once the roads are handed over to the BMC, it will accrue 100% of the revenue. Advertisers must also pay the mandatory advertisement fees and municipal taxes, in addition to the revenue share.

The guidelines also outline a sponsorship model for the beautification of central medians, traffic islands and strip gardens, allowing listed companies, banks, developers and major commercial entities, but not advertising agencies, to maintain these spaces. Sponsors will be selected on a first-come basis and must undertake all civil and horticultural works, with limited scope for short-term sculpture displays. Agreements will be valid for a period of three years.

The policy reiterates that all advertisements within city limits fall under sections 328/328A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which regulates advertisements by requiring written permission from the municipal commissioner. The enforcement will rest with the BMC’s licence department, which is authorised to act against unauthorised displays, the policy says.

Advertisers must also submit a structural stability report from a BMC-registered structural engineer for hoardings exceeding 300 sq ft or sky-signs above 100 sq ft, while name boards must be limited to business premises. Advertisements on approved glass facades will be allowed on business premises, restricted to 50% of each glass panel and requiring a clearance from the chief fire officer.

Hoarding permits must be renewed every two years, the policy says. If violations are found, a show-cause notice will be issued, and the advertiser must submit a structural stability certificate or structural audit report from a BMC-approved structural engineer within the prescribed time frame, along with an electrical safety certificate for illuminated hoardings.

The BMC has urged advertisers, agencies and all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations, which have been published on its website.