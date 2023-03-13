BMC sets up committee to address construction dust in city

Mumbai: In a measure that is likely to bring some relief to the beleaguered citizens of dust-smothered Mumbai, the BMC is in the process of formulating an action plan to keep air pollution in check. Starting April 1, builders and contractors will have to adhere to dust control measures, as ward-level committees comprising flying squads will keep an eagle eye on construction sites. HT Image

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Sunday announced that new standard operating procedures (SOPs), which will be in line with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) rules, would be put in place in a week. The SOPs and action plan will be formed based on a report by a seven-member committee, which will mainly stress on measures that need to be taken to control dust generated from various construction works in Mumbai. The committee will be headed by additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

“We will come out with a strategy to deal with air pollution,” Kumar told Hindustan Times. “We already have CPCB guidelines in place, and based on those, we will formulate an action plan on how to act in certain situations. The main thrust will be on construction, demolition and new infrastructure, and the kind of steps builders and contractors should take will be decided in this report. Ward-level committees will monitor construction sites.”

Kumar said that while the members of the flying squad had not yet been appointed, they would be trained at the ward level. “Each squad will be chaired by the assistant commissioner of the ward, and builders and contractors will be made aware of the rules,” he said. The flying squad already has data on construction sites in their respective wards. Our first step will be to create awareness among developers. Then we will issue a warning – if this is not heeded, a stop work notice will be issued to the developer as a last recourse.”

The BMC, in a press note, stated that the air quality in Mumbai, including the island city, was bad due to changes in wind speed conditions combined with construction site dust, the latter being the main factor responsible for air pollution. “Although the natural conditions are out of human control, at present there are more than 5,000 sites in Mumbai where various works are going on. It is in the hands of the BMC to minimise dust generated from these locations,” said the press note.

The other members of the air pollution committee are deputy municipal commissioners from environment (Atul Patil), infrastructure (Ulhas Mahale), solid waste management (Chanda Jadhav), Sunil Rathod, chief engineer, development planning, Satish Gite, executive engineer, and a member nominated by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Chahal held an urgent video-conference meet on Sunday, focusing on air pollution measures, preparations for the forthcoming G-20 summit and the progress of the Mumbai beautification project.

BOX

*Mumbai Beautification Project*

The Mumbai Beautification Project is a special project currently being implemented by the BMC. The 500 works that were taken up in the first phase in December 2022 are now nearing completion while 320 works in the second phase have begun. The municipal chief has directed that all these works be reviewed by the joint commissioners/deputy municipal commissioners/ assistant municipal commissioners of the respective zones/wards/ departments and a schedule be prepared for the speeding up and immediate completion of works like beautification of electric poles and footpaths.

*G20 Council Meeting Preparations*

A meeting of the Trade and Finance Group of the G20 Council is scheduled from March 28 to March 30 in Mumbai. Most of the meeting venues and hotels are the same as those in the first G20 Conference which concluded in December 2022.

The civic chief mandated that road maintenance and other necessary works should be completed in time on all the relevant routes. He also instructed that care be taken to ensure the availability of medical facilities and emergency medical services for guests. The inspection of all these works and a mock drill will be conducted on March 25.