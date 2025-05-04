MUMBAI: After beginning a special collection service for sanitary and medical waste last month, the BMC expanded its purview to collect pet waste from Saturday. On Monday, it will also start a separate special collection for e-waste. BMC starts pet waste collection after domestic and sanitary waste; e-waste to be started on Monday

Mumbai generates 7,000-8,000 tonnes of waste daily, mostly unsegregated. To encourage segregation and reduce the brunt it causes to waste pickers, sanitation workers, and the environment, the BMC began offering a separate collection of domestic sanitary, medical and special care waste on April 22. Housing societies, residential complexes, women’s hostels, beauty parlours, and educational institutions that register for the service will be provided with special yellow bags, said BMC officials. This service has had over 307 registrations in the 11 days since it began, including 148 housing societies, 135 beauty parlours, 17 educational institutions, and 7 women’s hostels.

This service now includes pet waste on Saturday. From Monday, e-waste collections will follow a similar route with registrations. E-waste is hazardous and needs to be recycled scientifically. Useless mobile phones, chargers, batteries, computers, television sets and small appliances would be collected by this service.