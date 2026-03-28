BMC to count TVC votes on March 28 after HC lifts stay

Mumbai: After a delay of over a year and a half, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday will count votes for the long-pending elections to the city’s town vending committees, following directions from the Bombay High Court. The civic body’s TVC’s are authorized bodies mandated by the Street Vendors Act, 2014, responsible for identifying, surveying, and licensing street vendors in the city. iMumbai, India - March 22, 2026: Hawkers line the busy roadside outside Vile Parle station, their colorful stalls and lively calls blending into the rhythm of the city’s daily rush in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 22, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The counting, scheduled at 12 pm at the civic headquarters, will decide the composition of one apex committee and seven zonal committees representing street vendors across Mumbai. Results will be declared the same day.

Polling for the eight committees was conducted on August 29, 2024, recording an average turnout of 49.46%. However, multiple petitions questioning the legality to the election led to the process being put on hold, with the Supreme Court allowing voting but directing that counting and declaration of results be withheld. Ballot boxes were subsequently sealed and kept in strong rooms.

The impasse was resolved earlier this week when the HC, in its order dated March 23, 2026, upheld the 2024 election process as legally valid and lifted the stay on counting. It also directed the administration to declare results without delay.

Civic officials said arrangements have been made to conduct the counting in committee halls 1 and 2 at the BMC headquarters. Candidates, their representatives, petitioners and stakeholders have been asked to remain present during the process.