MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun installing spiral barbed wire atop the 20-foot boundary wall of Sardar Pratap Singh Garden in Mulund after a leopard was spotted entering a neighbouring housing society earlier this month, triggering panic among residents. BMC to install barbed wire atop Mulund garden wall after leopard enters housing society

The move follows a February 6 incident in which a leopard reportedly jumped over the garden wall and entered the Silver Birch residential building complex, located on the outskirts of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The big cat is believed to have entered the compound to prey on a stray dog.

According to the 2024 wildlife census, around 54 adult leopards are estimated to be living inside SGNP.

Local legislator Mihir Kotecha, who resides in Silver Birch society, convened a joint meeting on February 16 with officials from the T-ward office, police and the forest department to discuss preventive measures. Civic officials described the barbed wire installation as a temporary step aimed at deterring leopards from scaling the wall.

“The building watchman spotted the leopard at around 3.30am when he had stepped out to open the water pump lines. He saw the animal jump over the 20-foot garden wall into the compound to grab a sleeping dog,” said Sunil Desai, chairperson of the neighbouring Redwood society, which has 267 flats. CCTV footage later confirmed the leopard’s movement.

“I have been living here for over 25 years and we have never seen leopards come this close to our building,” Desai said, adding that the incident has left residents and security staff anxious. “Security guards now move in groups at night. Many residents are afraid to step out late.”

Residents have also requested the BMC to close the garden gates at 9pm, earlier than usual, as the park is a popular evening spot for walkers.

A T-ward official said the civic body’s health department is examining whether stray dogs in the area can be relocated, as they are known to attract leopards. Residents claim that the number of street dogs in the neighbourhood has increased significantly in recent months.

“Earlier, there were barely four dogs around. Now we see around 15 loitering near our building. We suspect dogs from other areas may have been released here as this is a dead end,” alleged Desai.

He added that the situation has created tensions within housing societies. “The dogs appear to have sensed the leopard’s presence and seek refuge inside residential compounds. If we try to drive them away, some residents object. But if we allow them to stay, it could attract leopards and pose a risk to our safety,” he said.

Kiran Patil, deputy director (South) of SGNP, said that feral and stray dogs are a key factor in leopard movement towards residential areas. “Stray dogs tend to attract leopards and must be kept away. A few months ago, after another sighting, we had advised residents to maintain garbage-free surroundings and ensure that bins remain covered to avoid drawing wildlife,” he said.