BMC using space under Amar Mahal Flyover as trash dumping spot

ByRaju Shinde, Sabah Virani
Jun 26, 2024 06:52 AM IST

A BMC vehicle was observed dumping waste under the Amar Mahal flyover in Chembur, adding to the already significant heaps of waste there. The site, filled with everything from wires and demolition debris to broken furniture, wood pieces, and abandoned khatara cars, poses a significant hazard

MUMBAI: At around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, a BMC vehicle was observed dumping debris and waste under the Amar Mahal flyover in Chembur, adding to the already significant heaps of waste there. The site, filled with everything from wires and demolition debris to broken furniture, tree branches, wood pieces, and abandoned khatara cars, poses a significant hazard. On Monday, a few of these khatara cars caught fire around 4 pm, although no injuries were reported.

Mumbai, India. June 25, 2024: BMC collected the trash and abandoned vehicles from Govandi and Shivaji Nagar area of M ward and dumped them under Amar Mahal Flyover, Where the major fire broke out in abandoned vehicles. June 25, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India. June 25, 2024: BMC collected the trash and abandoned vehicles from Govandi and Shivaji Nagar area of M ward and dumped them under Amar Mahal Flyover, Where the major fire broke out in abandoned vehicles. June 25, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

An official from the M West ward’s solid waste department explained that the abandoned cars had been temporarily placed there by the police. The BMC had written to the police around 15 days ago, requesting the removal of the cars. “There is a traffic police office nearby, and they had dumped the cars temporarily. We have written to them to clear them off,” he said.

The official added that the area under the flyover is being used as a temporary refuse transfer station. “The amount of waste collected from houses has increased during the monsoon. This is not wet waste; it is dry waste. We have been temporarily dumping the waste here due to the increase, and then a JCB comes and picks it up. However, we will ensure the dump is cleared in a few days.”

BMC using space under Amar Mahal Flyover as trash dumping spot
