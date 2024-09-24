BMC’s plan to axe 27 trees for swimming pool in Bandra has residents fuming

MUMBAI: A proposal to build a public swimming pool on A K Vaidya Ground in Bandra Reclamation has made greens and local residents see red, as it involves chopping 27 trees. Although 14 trees will reportedly be transplanted, residents are upset for another reason as well: the BMC’s ambitious ₹23-crore project will halve the size of their playground, which is currently being used by all age groups. The BMC issued the ₹ 23-crore tender for the construction of the swimming pool in July this year. The pool will be constructed on 30% of the playground area, with the remaining 70% for public use. (Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times)

Kishore Gandhi, deputy municipal commissioner (gardens), said, “I don’t have the detailed proposal, but we are constructing a swimming pool on the Bandra Reclamation playground, where not many trees will be cut.”

Vidya Vaidya from the Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organization (BRAVO) said the residents did not want a swimming pool, as it would reduce the PG by half. “This PG abuts the Reclamation garden,” she pointed out. “People use it every day for cricket, football and walking. A swimming pool will be a hindrance.”

Rehbar Khan, a former corporator of BMC Ward No 97 and a resident of Bandra, was the politician who set the idea in motion. “I first proposed a swimming pool in 2009, but the BMC didn’t have funds,” he said. “When my wife, Mumtaz, became the corporator in 2017, she pursued the idea.” In her letter to the BMC dated October 2, 2023, Mumtaz had once again emphasised the need for a swimming pool in Bandra West, which was then finalised.

Khan said there were 40 trees “coming in the way”. “They are saying some trees will have to go,” he said, “I have told the BMC garden department to show me the plan, and I will inspect the site on Tuesday. After the site visit, we will ensure that minimum damage is done to the trees.”

In the meantime, some residents have sought local MLA Ashish Shelar’s intervention in the matter. Shelar, when contacted, said he had already told the BMC to review the proposal and stall it.

