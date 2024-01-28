Body of 32-year-old missing man found floating in well

Dombivli: The body of a 32-year-old man was found floating in a well on January 25 in Dombivli in a decomposed state. The Manpada police have registered a murder case against an unknown person. HT Image

The deceased, Chandraprakash Lowanshi, worked as a fitter at the construction site and resided with his family in Davadi village, Dombivli. Lowanshi has been missing since January 20. The injuries on Lowanshi’s body indicated that he was stabbed to death, said police sources.

On January 25, residents spotted the body floating in the well with a stone tied to his body.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information and pulled him out of the well. His body was sent to JJ hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector, Manpada police station, said, “We lodged a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian penal code. We have formed three teams to nab the accused. One team is working on scanning CCTV cameras and another team is working on technical intelligence and with our informers.”