 Body of 32-year-old missing man found floating in well | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Body of 32-year-old missing man found floating in well

Body of 32-year-old missing man found floating in well

ByN K Gupta
Jan 28, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Body of a 32-year-old man found floating in a well in Dombivli, Mumbai. Police suspect murder and have registered a case against an unknown person.

Dombivli: The body of a 32-year-old man was found floating in a well on January 25 in Dombivli in a decomposed state. The Manpada police have registered a murder case against an unknown person.

HT Image
HT Image

The deceased, Chandraprakash Lowanshi, worked as a fitter at the construction site and resided with his family in Davadi village, Dombivli. Lowanshi has been missing since January 20. The injuries on Lowanshi’s body indicated that he was stabbed to death, said police sources.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On January 25, residents spotted the body floating in the well with a stone tied to his body.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information and pulled him out of the well. His body was sent to JJ hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector, Manpada police station, said, “We lodged a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian penal code. We have formed three teams to nab the accused. One team is working on scanning CCTV cameras and another team is working on technical intelligence and with our informers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On