Body of man who jumped off Sea Link found on Malwani beach

Mumbai: The body of a 42-year-old man who had jumped in the sea from Bandra-Worli Sea Link was found on Malwani beach, Malad, on Monday.

According to the police, the family of the deceased, Vinay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Durga Nagar in Jogeshwari East, identified him through a tattoo on his hand and an earring in his right ear.

“We have found the body at Malwani, the family has identified it, and after postmortem, it will be handed over to them. The reason for suicide is not yet clear,” Ravindra Katkar, senior inspector of Worli police station, said, adding that the Malwani police found the body and alerted the Worli police about it.

The police had been searching for the man since Thursday with the help of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, local fisherman and fire brigade.

According to the police, the security guards posted on the Sea Link saw a man stop his car around 4am on the north stretch and jump off the bridge on Thursday.

“When the security guards looked for the man, they could see him and hear him shouting for help. They immediately alerted us, and we in turn sought help from the Navy, the Coast Guard and the fire brigade. A chopper and boats from the Coast Guard were pressed into service,” another police officer said.

The second officer said they searched the car and found the driving licence through which the man was identified. “Yadav is married and has a son, but it is not clear as to why he took the drastic step,” the officer said.

