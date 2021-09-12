Bombay HC allows PMC Bank to intervene in Rakesh Wadhawan’s bail plea

The Bombay high court (HC) recently permitted the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank to intervene and oppose the bail application of Rakesh Wadhawan, Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoter who is accused of allegedly defrauding the bank in a multi-crore money laundering case. Wadhawan has filed the plea on medical grounds.

The court also directed Arthur Road jail authorities to furnish medical papers and opinions of expert doctors on Wadhawan’s health condition after it was informed that the accused was referred for cardiac and other treatment at KEM Hospital as the same was not possible at the prison hospital.

The single-judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre, while hearing the bail application of Wadhawan through senior advocate Aabad Ponda, was informed that the chief medical officer of Arthur Road jail had submitted a medical report of Wadhawan. The report stated that on September 1 Wadhawan was referred to KEM Hospital for cardiac and other multi-organ medical treatment and that he would be required to be admitted to the hospital again.

The court observed that the report was not accompanied with necessary medical papers and opinions expressed by doctors when Wadhawan was examined. Following this, additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde sought time to bring on record all relevant medical papers, which the court allowed.

Wadhawan, who is named as an accused by the economic offences wing (EOW) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in the PMC Bank fraud, had earlier sought temporary bail in view of Covid-19, but the same was rejected by the special court. The court had observed that the allegations against Wadhawan were serious and he had caused losses worth crores to the bank, hence temporary bail could not be granted.

Thereafter, the counsel for PMC Bank, the complainant in the fraud case, through advocate Aamir Malik sought permission to intervene and oppose Wadhawan’s bail application.

“Considering that the intervention is sought by the complainant, an opportunity of hearing is accorded. The intervenor is at liberty to advance the submissions during the hearing of the bail applications. Interim applications stand allowed,” noted justice Dangre and posted further hearing to September 15.