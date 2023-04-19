HC clears bridge on Desai Creek which will cut Kalyan – Shilphata Rd travel time to 60%

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday allowed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to go ahead with the construction of a bridge on Desai Creek on Agasan - Kalyan Road which is expected to reduce the traffic congestion on Kalyan – Shilphata Road at least by 25% and reduce the travel time by around 60%. HT Image

“Considering the doctrine of sustainable development, we are of the view that petitioner-Municipal Corporation deserves to be granted necessary leave for the execution of the project in CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) areas,” said the bench of acting chief justice SV Gangapurwala and justice Sunil Marne while granting necessary permission to TMC.

The civic body had to move the high court in view of its September 2018 judgement that prohibited all non-forest activities, like construction, in mangrove forests and within a 50 metres buffer zone around it. The construction of the bridge on Desai Creek falls in CRZ areas and did not affect any mangroves.

The municipal corporation informed the bench that the proposed bridge was aimed at connecting Kalyan - Shilphata Road to Agasan village and would provide connectivity to nearby villages like Diva, Dativali, Usarghar and Mhatardi located on the northern side of the creek and villages like Desai, Khidkali, Padle, Telepada and Palava on the southern side.

The civic body further informed the court that upon completion of the Desai Creek bridge, traffic congestion on Kalyan – Shilphata Road would be reduced by at least 25% and the travel distance and travel time would be reduced by at least 60%, thereby fuel and time.

TMC also informed the court that it had obtained all necessary permissions for the construction of the bridge from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and the forest department as well.

HC accepted the civic body’s contentions and allowed it to go ahead with the project. “The project is of public importance. Construction of the project on Desai Creek would offer vital connectivity and reduce traffic congestion and save time and fuel,” said the court, while allowing the civic body’s plea.

The bench added that both MCZMA and SEIAA have already considered the proposal of the municipal corporation from an environmental point of view and have granted their respective clearances subject to observance of certain conditions and said that the civic body will have to strictly observe conditions during the execution of the project.