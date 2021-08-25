Bombay HC dismisses harassment plea against Sanjay Raut

The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed a woman to approach the appropriate court for alleged police inaction on her complaints of harassment at the behest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband. The court dismissed her petitions after the state submitted that a charge sheet was filed in one complaint and A-summary in two complaints.

The division bench of justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar, which was hearing the woman’s petitions seeking directions to the police to investigate her three complaints filed in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons, had concluded hearing of the petitions on July 22 and reserved its orders.

While arguing for the woman who is also a psychologist, advocate Abha Singh said her client was illegally arrested for practising as a clinical psychologist in a hospital at Bandra (West) for two years by using an alleged fake PhD degree before being removed from the post. The high court granted her interim bail in the case on July 27.

While responding to the submissions by Singh, senior advocate Prasad Dhakephalkar for Raut submitted that the woman was like a daughter to his client and asked her to resolve the dispute with her husband.The court was also informed that the woman was provided police protection.

Chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai submitted that as a charge sheet was filed in one of the complaints and A-summary reports were filed in the two other complaints, further investigations were not required and the petitions should be dismissed.

After hearing the submissions the court had directed the Mumbai Police commissioner to look into the grievances of the woman, take appropriate steps and submit a report to the HC pertaining to the inquiry made by him in respect of the complaints by the woman.