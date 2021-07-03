Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombay HC extends From Stan Swami’s stay at Bandra hospital
Bombay HC extends From Stan Swami's stay at Bandra hospital

The Bombay high court (HC) on Saturday extended the stay of Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, at Holy Family Hospital till July 6, as he is still under treatment
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 10:35 PM IST

Fr Swamy has been shifted to the private hospital from Taloja jail, based on an HC order of May 28 as he had tested positive for Covid.

Rama, wife of Elgar Parishad accused Dr Anand Teltumbde and Susan, wide of his co-accused Vernon Gonsalves, have filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking an inquiry and action against the superintendent of Taloja jail for imposing restrictions on the accused writing letters to their wives and to their lawyers and also delayed posting of the letters written by them. They have said in the petition that such restrictions were arbitrary and against the rights of the prisoners and hence appropriate directions should be issued against the jail superintendent.

