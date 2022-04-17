Bombay HC grants bail to man after complainant delayed trial
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) while holding that the prosecution had become victim to the ‘delay tactics’ of the complainant, granted bail to an accused who has been behind bars since 2016 for cheating people by giving them fake appointment letters of government jobs and taking money for the same.
The court held that though the trial was to get underway, the complainant filed numerous applications, the last being a demand for the appointment of a special prosecutor, which delayed the commencement of the trial. In light of this and the fact that 173 witnesses were to be examined in the trial, the court granted bail.
The single judge bench of justice Sadhana Jadhav while hearing the bail application of Lalit Shewale was informed by advocate Satyavrat Joshi that the alleged offence was committed by his client in 2016 and he has been arrested on the basis of a complaint by Praveen Suryavanshi, a resident of Nashik.
Lalit Shewale along with three others had been accused and booked for the offence punishable under the Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to conspiring with others for cheating, forgery, misrepresentation, giving false promises among others, and under sections 3 and 4 of The Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 (for short “M.P.I.D.”) and under section 66(C)(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Under the guise of providing confirmed jobs in government departments, Shewale and others had taken money from many applicants and had also provided them with fake appointment letters to make it look genuine and collect huge amounts from the unsuspecting victims. However, after Suryavanshi realised that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint based on which Shewale and his aides were arrested.
While arguing for Shewale, Joshi informed the bench that his client had been in jail for more than five years which was more than the prescribed punishment for some of the offences. He further informed the bench that even before the trial was fixed and commenced the complainant (Suryavanshi ) had delayed it by writing to various authorities seeking transfer of the case from one court to the other and when it was done, he sought an appointment of a special public prosecutor. As a result of this, the trial was delayed and as there were 173 witnesses to be questioned it would take some time hence Shewale should be granted bail.
After hearing the submissions, the bench observed in its order, “As of today, the complainant has insisted upon appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor and has protracted the trial by not letting the prosecution proceed and examine witnesses.” The bench further noted that the properties of the applicant were attached and the court was of the opinion that further incarceration of the applicant would amount to punitive detention of the applicant on unwarranted grounds. “The complainant has stalled the proceedings and the prosecution has fallen prey to the sin,” observed the court and proceeded to grant bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and directed Shewale to attend the trial.
Don’t take action against me, wife, Somaiya requests state
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya urged the state government not to take any action against him and his wife Medha in the alleged toilet scam. Somaiya made the request by writing a letter to principal secretary, Bhushan Gagrani, state urban development department on Saturday. The allegations are related to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and all the civic bodies that come under the urban development department. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was not available for comment.
23 sub-registrar offices in Pune run by clerical staff
After the suspension of 44 Inspector General of Registration office staffers in Pune for various charges related to acts of omission and commission, at least 519 registration offices are under the scanner of the state government after it received complaints related to Real Estate Regulatory Authority violations by the clerical staff. Out of 29 sub-registrar offices in Pune, 23 were being run by clerical staff.
Derailment: Constables miss PSI exam due to train delays
Mumbai Over a hundred police constables could not appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission departmental exam for the post of police sub inspector as local train services were disrupted on the Central line due to the Friday night derailment between Matunga and Dadar. A 35-year-old police constable, who left from his residence in Mulund at 7:40am and boarded the train at 8:10am, was stranded at Vikhroli for more than an hour.
Enraged over son’s marriage, UP man stabs daughter-in-law, her mother, sister
Enraged over Anwar's son's marriage, a man stabbed his daughter-in-law, Salman's wife Nida (22)'s mother and sister here, police said on Sunday. They said a case was registered and the accused arrested. “On Saturday evening, Anwar went to the house of Salman's in-laws. He started an argument there which escalated and he attacked Salman's wife Nida (22), her mother Zarina (50) and her sister Nadiya (20) with a knife,” Station House Officer, Thakurganj Police station, Harishankar Chandra said. Their condition remains critical, the SHO said.
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 127 cases in a single day; no death reported
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 127 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of nearly 30 new infections since Saturday. There were no covid-19 deaths across the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said. The Mumbai metropolitan region reported 80 cases. The total cases in Maharashtra now stand at nearly 79 lakh. The Maharashtra government on March 31 had withdrawn all restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic.
