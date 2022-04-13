Bombay HC refuses permanent bail to Varavara Rao, extends temporary one for 3 months
The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
In light of the grievances pointed out by Rao on the lack of proper medical facilities in Taloja jail, the division bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice G A Sanap sought by April 30 a report from the Inspector General (prisons), Maharashtra on the medical facilities available for prison inmates and whether the Prison Hospital Rules, 1970 were being followed in jails across Maharashtra.
The bench also directed the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to start and conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis.
Rao, who is out on temporary bail since February 2021, had moved high court seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place due to his deteriorating health and high cost of living in Mumbai.
His counsel, senior advocate Anand Grover had stated that due to the abysmal conditions in Taloja jail, where the 83-year-old had been lodged before his release on temporary bail, and the absence of proper doctors and nursing staff, Rao’s health had deteriorated and his Parkinson’s was worsening, hence he should be granted permanent bail and allowed to go to his native place, where he could get free treatment as well as proper medical care as some members of his family were doctors too.
Grover had stated that as Rao was receiving a pension of ₹50,000 only, it was difficult for him to continue living in Mumbai as well as bear the daily expenses and treatment costs from the meagre amount and hence he should be allowed to go to Telangana where medical treatment was free for retired government officials and the cost of living was also not so high.
Additional solicitor general Anil Singh and advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA had opposed the request for permanent medical bail and permission to move to Telangana and had assured the bench that Rao would be provided proper medical assistance and care by prison authorities and state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.
Singh had also argued that due to the seriousness of the offences levelled against Rao under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act his applications should be rejected.
Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Five tanks that are in the contractors' possession and have large dues were sealed last week. The sports department has started checking each property and its status. At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.
SPPUs international centre to help students from USA study Indian culture
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international centre of Pune University, to enable students not only in Africa and Afghanistan but also in the US to study Indian culture, language and civic life. It will help to encourage higher education in India. The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the university. All living expenses will be borne by the organization.
Pune district reports 27 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 27 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 231 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported eight new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,509 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.85 million second and 311,671 precautionary doses.
PMRDA commences drive against illegal structures in Pune
After Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has started an anti-encroachment drive in the region. PMRDA on Wednesday demolished illegal constructions erected at Vadki. An officer at PMRDA's building permission department, Ramda Jagtap, said, “PMRDA will not only demolish illegal constructions but will also recover the cost for demolishing these structures.” PMRDA has filed a police complaint against six developers for selling small plots to people without taking proper permission.
