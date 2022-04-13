Bombay HC refuses permanent bail to Varavara Rao, extends temporary one for 3 months

The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.

In light of the grievances pointed out by Rao on the lack of proper medical facilities in Taloja jail, the division bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice G A Sanap sought by April 30 a report from the Inspector General (prisons), Maharashtra on the medical facilities available for prison inmates and whether the Prison Hospital Rules, 1970 were being followed in jails across Maharashtra.

The bench also directed the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to start and conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis.

Rao, who is out on temporary bail since February 2021, had moved high court seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place due to his deteriorating health and high cost of living in Mumbai.

His counsel, senior advocate Anand Grover had stated that due to the abysmal conditions in Taloja jail, where the 83-year-old had been lodged before his release on temporary bail, and the absence of proper doctors and nursing staff, Rao’s health had deteriorated and his Parkinson’s was worsening, hence he should be granted permanent bail and allowed to go to his native place, where he could get free treatment as well as proper medical care as some members of his family were doctors too.

Grover had stated that as Rao was receiving a pension of ₹50,000 only, it was difficult for him to continue living in Mumbai as well as bear the daily expenses and treatment costs from the meagre amount and hence he should be allowed to go to Telangana where medical treatment was free for retired government officials and the cost of living was also not so high.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh and advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA had opposed the request for permanent medical bail and permission to move to Telangana and had assured the bench that Rao would be provided proper medical assistance and care by prison authorities and state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.

Singh had also argued that due to the seriousness of the offences levelled against Rao under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act his applications should be rejected.