Bombay HC refuses to stay release of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday refused to stay the release of John Abraham starrer Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga.

Ravi Mallesh Bohra, known in Mumbai’s underworld as DK Rao, and family members of late gangster Amar Naik moved HC for staying release of the film, which is purportedly based on the lives of DK Rao, late Amar Naik and his brother Ashwin. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 19.

A division bench comprising justice Amjad Sayed and justice Nitin Jamdar refused interim stay on release of the film, primarily on the grounds that the petitioners had moved the court at eleventh hour.

Relying on newspaper reports, Bohra, Ashwin, and the wife and daughter of late Amar Naik moved HC contending that the movie depicted and portrayed their lives and times. They have sought stay on release of the film contending that the release of the movie would violate the right to fair trial of Bohra and Ashwin, and the right to privacy of all the petitioners.

They said the trailer of the film was published on YouTube on February 26 and clearly stated that the film was “inspired by true events”.

Their petition added that on March 6, a legal notice was issued to the producer and director of the film, calling upon them to desist from going ahead with scheduled release of the movie as it depicted events concerning Bohra, and since the contents were not tested on the touchstone of the evidence on record of the pending case against him.

Bohra and Ashwin have contended that both of them are under-trial prisoners, and the release of the film will prejudice their pending trials and also likely to affect the sanctity of the judicial process.

Slain Amar Naik’s wife, Anjali, and daughter Akaksha, contended that they have already suffered immense trauma because of the encounter killing and stigma for being his family members, and added that the film will add to their woes. They have claimed that the film would tarnish the family’s image and will also breach their right to privacy and the reputation build by the mother-daughter duo following death of the gangster in an encounter with police.

The mother-daughter duo further claimed that Naik was a reputed vegetable vendor and was implicated in several false cases at the behest of his business rivals, but was never tried for any of the alleged offences. They added that the family had to face disastrous consequences of the false implications, and both of them are still running from pillar to post for justice.

They claimed the film will again show Naik in bad light, which will be detrimental to them as it would further the social stigma and may even pose a threat to their lives.