Bombay high court to hear Shilpa Shetty’s plea against media today

The Bombay high court will hear on Friday a plea by actor Shilpa Shetty seeking to restraint online and print media from publishing allegedly defamatory content about her linked to her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in connection with a pornography film racket. She has pleaded that media organisations were publishing “incorrect, false, malicious, and defamatory content against her” following Kundra’s arrest and were causing “irreparable harm and damage to her reputation” by sensationalising news to attract viewership.

Also Watch | Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra fined ₹3 lakh by SEBI; Know why

The plea seeks an injunction against further publication of “completely false, erroneous, derogatory and defamatory information” and to remove the “objectionable content” on websites and portals and an unconditional apology for it.

Apart from the media organisations, the respondents in Shetty’s plea include Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. In all, 29 entities have been named in the plea.