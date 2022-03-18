Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Boy in Ulhasnagar beaten after questioning unknown persons who threw Holi water balloons at him
Boy in Ulhasnagar beaten after questioning unknown persons who threw Holi water balloons at him

A 17-year-old boy who was returning home from coaching classes in Ulhasnagar was allegedly beaten up by some miscreants on the occasion of Holi; the incident occurred after he went to ask the reason why they targeted and threw water balloons at him; Ulhasnagar Central Police are investigating the matter
Holi being played in Navi Mumbai on Friday. A boy in Ulhasnagar was beaten by unknown persons after he questioned them why they threw water balloons at him. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Holi being played in Navi Mumbai on Friday. A boy in Ulhasnagar was beaten by unknown persons after he questioned them why they threw water balloons at him. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

A 17-year-old who was returning home from coaching classes in Ulhasnagar was allegedly beaten up by some miscreants on the occasion of Holi. The incident occurred after he went to ask the reason why they targeted and threw water balloons at him. Ulhasnagar Central Police are investigating the matter.

The injured, identified as Jayesh Gijlani, was returning home along with his friend on Thursday. After he dropped his friend at his society and went ahead towards his house, some boys targeted Gijlani and threw water balloons at him near Radha wine shop of Ulhasnagar central area.

Gijlani narrated the incident, “The incident occurred at around 5pm. I didn’t know the boys and elders who were playing Holi, but they targeted me and threw four to five balloons at me. I was furious and went to ask them why they were targeting people they didn’t know. The boy I didn’t know came forward, held my collar and started arguing with me. He punched me on my right eye. I pushed him away when some uncles came and again punched me in the eye for pushing this boy. The skin near my eye is torn and I had some stitches.”

An officer from Ulhasnagar Central Police said, “We have registered a case under Section 324 of IPC against unknown persons for troubling citizens and throwing balloons at them without their consent. We have started a search for them.”

