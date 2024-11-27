MUMBAI: The Powai police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, a 25-year-old pilot with Air India who was found dead in her flat at Marol on Monday. The police said the couple fought frequently because the accused allegedly taunted and harassed her, which ultimately led her to take her own life. Boyfriend arrested for abetting suicide of Air India pilot

According to the Powai police, the victim’s boyfriend found her dead in their rented flat on Monday. She was rushed to Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, where she was declared dead, said a police officer.

The victim’s boyfriend and other friends then informed her family, who live in Uttar Pradesh, about the suicide. “My niece’s boyfriend told us they were trying to get in touch with her since Sunday night, but she was not answering calls,” said the victim’s uncle. “Suspecting something was wrong, he, along with her female friend, opened the door of the rented flat with the help of a keymaker and found her dead.” He added that his family suspects it was a murder that was made to look like a suicide.

According to the police, the victim and the accused met two years ago when she had gone to Delhi for her training. They soon began living together in Mumbai. However, the victim’s family later learnt that the accused used to frequently taunt her, harass her and even withdraw money from her bank account.

“Once, the group had decided to eat non-vegetarian food. When her boyfriend learnt about it, he insulted her in front of everybody. She was disturbed due to the relationship with her boyfriend, who continuously harassed her, leading to her suicide,” said the police officer.

On Monday, when the accused was heading to Delhi in a car, he got a call from the victim, who told him she was going to die by suicide. He then returned to Mumbai and went to their flat with her friend, where they found her dead, the police officer added.

“We have booked him under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and arrested him,” said the police officer.