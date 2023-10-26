Brace for a chaotic, crowded train journey on Western Line

Mumbai: Starting today, plan your travel in advance as 256 train services on Western Railway (WR) will be cancelled, including 20 AC local trains. This is owing to the ongoing work between the Khar-Goregaon route for laying Line-6. The Central Railway (CR) is also suspending train services until 11am on the Harbour line between Andheri and Goregaon stations. HT Image

Both these situations are likely to put pressure on the other modes of transport like the Metro rail, BEST buses, shared autos, aggregator cabs and taxis. The weekend will be worse since WR and CR have planned mega blocks that will lead to cancellation of trains.

On Thursday, WR authorities were making preparations to undertake massive works to connect new rail lines with Bandra Terminus until November 7. “As of now, the schedule remains the same. But we are examining the scope to further reduce the number of train cancellations. We have intimated the public about this massive work well in advance and we are hoping for their support,” said a WR official.

The work began last night (October 26-27) though the burden on train cancellations will be felt on Friday especially during the first half of the day. According to CR authorities, the work will be majorly carried out for 10 hours, from 12.30am till 10.30am on Friday.

“During this period, suburban trains on the Harbour line will not be available between Andheri and Goregaon stations. The first local for Goregaon will depart CSMT at 10.20am while the first train to leave Goregaon station will be at 11.23am,” said a CR official.

During this weekend, WR authorities will cancel another 256 services on Saturday and 230 services on Sunday owing to this work. Likewise, CR authorities will carry out a mega block on Titwala-Kasara route for launching of girder between Umbarmali – Kasara stations, another work on girder at Asangaon - Atgaon stretch, de-launch of girders of 4.5 meters wide FOB and Kasara among other works.

A total of 1271 train services running towards Borivali/Virar and 1254 train services to Churchgate will be cancelled until November 7. Several trains will also be delayed by an average of 15-20 minutes during this period. The WR operates a total 1,394 services every day to ferry 29-31 lakh Mumbaiites.

Next week will be crucial, said sources, with minute technical work in connecting new rail lines with the rail yard and Bandra Terminus. Once complete, this work will make way for separate rail lines for long-distance trains and suburban trains between Bandra Terminus and Goregaon on WR.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON