Brazilian national who ingested 110 capsules of cocaine detained

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detained a Brazilian national after he was found carrying 975 grams of cocaine stuffed into 110 capsules in his stomach. The cocaine is valued at ₹9.75 crore in the grey market. The cocaine valued at ₹ 9.75 crore in the grey market was ingested in his stomach.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted Carlos Leandro Da Silva Bruno, 32, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday. An inquiry revealed that he had travelled from Sao Paulo to Mumbai via Doha.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We didn’t find anything on him or in his luggage. However, as we had a strong suspicion, we questioned him, and he accepted having ingested capsules in his stomach. He was produced before a court to carry out medical tests on him and then taken to JJ Hospital, where he purged 110 capsules containing 975 grams of a white crumbled substance, which tested positive for cocaine on a field test kit,” said a DRI official.

Carlos said that he ingested the tablets at a hotel in Sao Paulo. “He said he wanted to make quick money and was aware he was smuggling narcotics drugs into India. The commercial quantity of cocaine is specified at 100 grams, and Carlos was carrying 10 times more drugs. He has thus aided and abated in the smuggling of cocaine,” said the official.

Carlos has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.