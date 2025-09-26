Breach Candy residents fume as coastal promenade access shut, parking lot stays closed for 6 months

MUMBAI: Breach Candy residents are up in arms after police blocked entry to the Akruti pedestrian underpass (PUP), a key access point to the newly opened Coastal Road promenade, citing security during Navratri. Mumbai, India - Sept. 25, 2025: Walkway connecting to Coastal Road underway and Mahalaxmi Temple closed by Mumbai Pokice for security reason at Mahalaxmi, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, September 25, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

On Tuesday evening, Breach Candy resident and senior doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, Dr Siddharth Dagli, said he was stopped from entering the underpass near his home. “I was told the PUP is closed for VIP movement and will open only on Dussehra. Are we not allowed to walk on public infrastructure, built with taxpayers’ money, for 11 days just because of VIP movement?” he said, adding that he had to take a 20-minute detour to Tata Gardens PUP for his evening walk.

A senior police officer confirmed the closure, saying it was part of a contingency plan to manage the surge of devotees at Mahalaxmi temple, which lies close to the underpass. But residents argued that security checks could have been conducted without denying access altogether. “The promenade and PUP were meant for residents and visitors. What makes us lesser citizens to be excluded?” Dr Dagli asked.

The Breach Candy Advanced Locality Management (ALM) group also raised the issue online, posting on X, “Coastal promenade is a public road and access cannot be shut off for Navratri/any other festival so please sort the matter urgently.” The Gamdevi police station replied, “Due to security reasons this side coastal road entry closed up to Dussehra.”

Following complaints to Gamdevi police, however, a compromise was reached by 7pm. A small entry point at Akruti was opened to allow limited pedestrian access to the Coastal Road PUP, offering residents partial relief.

Parking woes mount

Residents say their mobility is further hampered by the prolonged closure of Akruti Skypark, one of Mumbai’s first robotic parking lots, located on Bhulabhai Desai Road. The facility has been out of service for over six months, forcing motorists to park on already congested roads.

“Everyone who used to park in the skypark—residents, office-goers, shoppers—are now parking on the main road. Our roads are narrow, our designated parking has vanished, and no alternative has been provided,” said Nandini Chabbria, a core ALM member.

Another resident, Karan Shah, pointed out that “most stretches of Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy and Warden Road have been marked as no-parking zones. With the Skypark shut for months, where are people supposed to park?”

When residents raised the matter with BMC assistant commissioner Manish Valanju, he admitted there were “technical glitches” with the Korean-made machinery, making repairs difficult. He assured that efforts were underway to reopen at least one level of the parking lot to accommodate 30–40 cars in the coming weeks.