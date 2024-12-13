Breach Candy residents meet BMC officials to allay fears around control centre

Mumbai: Representatives of Breach Candy Residents Forum (BCRF) met officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) coastal road department on Thursday to discuss their concerns about the coastal road control centre coming up on an open plot behind Tata Gardens. The residents were concerned with the increasing height of the control centre, which was stipulated as a ground plus one-storeyed structure but were told that it appeared taller due to its raised foundation. Dismayed, the residents now plan to approach municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to allay their concerns. Though the height of the control centre is 18 metres, it appears taller as the ground had been raised by 9.8 metres to match the raised height of the coastal road. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The entire stretch of the coastal road, from the Worli-end to the Princess Street tunnel entry/ exit, will be monitored from the integrated command control center, said an official from the coastal road department. The structure, measuring 19 metres by 26 metres in length and width and 18 metres in height, will include two basements that will house backup power sources, transformers and other utilities. “It will monitor light and ventilation in the tunnel, CCTVs, air pollution levels and emergencies,” the official explained.

Currently, the control centre is being operated out of a temporary office near Priyadarshini Park.

The Breach Candy residents’ forum had earlier filed a right to information application, in response of which they were told that the control centre would be a ground plus one storeyed structure. But they were dismayed when construction work started and the structure appeared to breach the stipulated height. They were also concerned about construction on open spaces beside the coastal road and decided to meet BMC officials to raise these concerns, said members.

During Thursday’s meeting, where the consultant, AECOM, and the contractor, L&T, were present, BCRF members were told that though the height of the structure was 18 metres, it appeared taller as the ground had been raised by 9.8 metres to match the raised height of the coastal road and prevent flooding during the monsoon and high tide, said the official from the coastal road department.

The residents, however, raised other concerns emanating from details they were provided during the meeting. For instance, upon learning that the control centre would be staffed by 30 employees, they said it would add to congestion in their area.

“The control centre will be like just another office, with the staff arriving and leaving with their vehicles. This will add to the traffic to our area, which is already very congested,” said one resident who was present at the meeting.

BCRF members also raised concerns about a backup diesel generator which will be stationed in the premises, saying it would exhume smoke and pollute the area.

“The control centre is for the entire coastal road, but it is coming up in our area, blocking our view. Why is everything being dumped in Breach Candy,” asked another resident who was present at the meeting.

Yet another point of contention was the underground parking lot to accommodate 300 four-wheelers, which is coming up behind the control centre.

“The court had given a go ahead for the coastal road on condition that there would be no commercial activity around it. So how are they constructing a paid parking lot beside the road? It will only attract more cars,” said the member quoted earlier.

The residents’ forum now plans to write to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. “We will ask why so much space is needed for the control centre, what the roles of the 30 employees will be and where they will park their vehicles. We will also urge the authorities to do away with the smoke-generating diesel generator and parking lot and camouflage the control centre with foliage,” said a member.