Breach of every promise to marry is not a false promise: Court acquits rape accused
Mumbai: Breach of every promise of marriage is not a false promise, Mumbai sessions court said while acquitting a 33-year-old man booked for raping his girlfriend under the false promise of marriage. The woman, however, died while giving birth due to excessive blood loss, even before the trial could begin.
Additional sessions judge Sanjashree Gharat observed, “It is alleged that she was residing separately. There is nothing on record that the complainant’s marriage was dissolved by the Decree of Divorce. Therefore, the question of the promise of marriage does not arise. Even if the accused was ready to marry the complainant, she was not competent to get married during the subsistence of her previous marriage.”
The court also noted that the DNA profiling of the woman’s stillborn fetus did not match with the accused.
The woman had alleged that she had separated from her husband 11 years prior to the registration of the case in September 2014. The woman had also claimed that the accused used to stalk her since 2012 but she ignored him.
She said that in September 2014, the victim had gone to purchase vegetables at the Hingwala market, where the accused gagged her mouth and took her to a remote area, and raped her. The woman claimed that the accused raped her twice.
The woman alleged that when she informed the accused that she was pregnant, he promised to marry her soon. The woman claimed that in April 2015 when her mother confronted her about the pregnancy, she disclosed all the facts to her parents, and the case of rape was registered against the accused. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time of registering the FIR.
The woman delivered a stillborn child and she also died due to excessive loss of blood during the delivery. The police during the investigation collected blood samples of the accused, the sternum of the woman, and the femur bone of the baby and forwarded those for DNA analysis. The DNA of the child did not match that of the accused.
“There is inordinate delay in filing FIR. The complainant did not disclose the incident even after knowledge of her pregnancy. She suppressed her pregnancy till it was revealed to her family members. Therefore, the possibility of a consensual relationship cannot be ruled out,” the court said, acquitting the accused.
Smart Vending Zone Project: 4 years on, Ludhiana MC yet to take a final call on terminating contract
Even after four years, the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of municipal corporation has failed to take a final call on terminating the contract for establishing 250 shops under Smart Vending Zone Project near BRS Nagar Sidhwan Canal bridge (backside of the MC's Zone-D office). It was found that the civic body failed to get no-objection certificate from the irrigation department. The project was also stopped then.
Insurance company fined for not complying with ombudsman order
Mumbai: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) for the Mumbai suburban district has directed an insurance company to pay ₹300 from August 2018 for not complying with an order of the insurance ombudsman dated July 31, 2018, to honor a car owner's claim. The insurance company rejected the claim saying that the policy was under 'no claim bonus', whileThe complainant, Derek Enterprisest had availed the claim from the previous insurance company.
Jharkhand mining lease case: HC defers hearing against CM Hemant Soren, others
The Jharkhand high court on Thursday agreed to defer hearing the pleas seeking probes by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease granted to chief minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies allegedly operated by his family members and associates after senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the division bench that he has filed a special leave application before the Supreme Court and the latter has agreed to hear it Friday.
PMC resumes biometric attendance system
The Pune Municipal Corporation resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday. The practice was stopped in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the circular instructing the civic staff to register attendance through the biometric system.
Road-widening work causes power outages in Katraj, nearby areas
Although load shedding is not taking place in any part of Maharashtra, random power outages continue to inconvenience the residents of Katraj and nearby areas as power supply cables are getting damaged by the ongoing road-widening work from Katraj chowk to Navale bridge. The localities that have faced inconvenience over the last six months include Katraj, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi, Gujarwadi, Mangadewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth. However, complaints have increased in the last one month.
