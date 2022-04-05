Breach of privacy: Hiranandani suspends ward boy for a week

Mumbai Three days after a 35-year-old writer’s privacy was allegedly breached while undergoing an electrocardiogram (ECG) at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, the authorities suspended the ward boy for a week.

The three-member committee, which consisted of senior management of the hospital, concluded their investigation and said that the incident was purely accidental and there was no mala fide intent. The ward boy will undergo extensive patient care training for the seven days of suspension.

“As it has occurred, the incident is deeply regretted. The committee has recommended that the concerned housekeeping staff be suspended for a week. He will have to undergo intensive training at the agency he has been employed by and the same will be communicated to all employees of the hospital,” said the hospital spokesperson.

While the hospital has conveyed the decision to the victim via email, the victim said it is shocking that the committee didn’t attempt to speak to her. The hospital spokesperson however refused to comment on the same.

“They have sent an email but I think it is an eyewash. Every organisation has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). They are supposed to have a social worker. I was not even told who was part of the committee. How did they conclude that it was accidental without hearing from me, the victim?” she said.

The incident occurred on April 2, when the victim went to the hospital for an ECG. The victim, via a Twitter thread, alleged violation of patient privacy as the ward boy entered the cubicle while the procedure was on. The woman said she had requested the concerned nurse to conduct the ECG in a private room, but the nurse had assured her no one would come in.