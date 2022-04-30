Bridge in Ambernath taluka to reach old Mumbai-Pune Highway in dangerous state
For villagers of Kakole gaon in Ambernath taluka, a bridge that helps them to connect to the old Mumbai – Pune Highway is in a dangerous state. The villagers recently highlighted the need to repair this bridge before monsoon to avoid any sort of mishap.
Bamboo sticks can be seen placed below the bridge for support. Its portions have fallen and its railings are missing too. The sorry state of the bridge has raised concerns over the safety of the thousands of vehicles that take this bridge daily.
Although there is another newly-built one-way bridge parallel to this dangerous bridge, most vehicles take this dangerous bridge. The villagers have not only asked to repair it but also to shut it for vehicles as it appears to be very unsafe.
According to the villagers, the bridge is more than 50 years old. “Recently, when we saw the state of the bridge, we alerted the authorities to look into this matter. There was no response from them. It is going to be raining soon. What if any mishap occurs? The bridge is used by all types of vehicles daily as it helps to connect the village to the highway and reach places like Karjat, Khopoli, Khandala and Pune,” said Naresh Gaykar, deputy sarpanch of Kakole gaon.
As per the villagers, the bridge was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Despite raising the concern several times, the bridge lies neglected, claimed the residents.
“One can see the portions of the bridge having cracks and some of its portions have fallen. The railings are missing and they are not very protective in case one loses balance on the bridge. It is an accident-prone bridge that needs urgent attention from the authorities,” said Jayesh Patil, 30, a resident of Kakole gaon.
An MMRDA official said, “The bridge is very old and we have recently received a complaint from the villagers. The concerned officer will visit the spot and take the necessary steps.”
-
Panvel civic body to upgrade fire department with new vehicles worth ₹15Cr
The Panvel City Municipal Corporation is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth ₹15Cr. PCMC currently has one fire station in Panvel city while the process is on to transfer two CIDCO fire stations in Kalamboli and New Panvel to the civic body. CIDCO's Panvel and Uran fire stations have inducted fire response motorbikes. The facility will be available at five CIDCO nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to convert green waste into biomass fuel
The green waste collected in the city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon be processed and converted into biomass fuel, also known as briquettes. This is a pilot project aimed at making the best out of the waste collected in the city. NMMC will provide the space at Belapur sewerage treatment plant. Briquette is an alternative to firewood, wood pellets and charcoal.
-
Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom Konar visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.
-
With daily positivity rate between 0.10% and 0.20%, can’t call it an increase in Covid cases: Navi Mumbai civic chief
This is still in control, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. NMMC continues to maintain an average of 3,000 testing per day. NMMC has planned to increase the testing only if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.50%. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar added that currently there are no positive patients admitted in hospitals and all their facilities are shut except for CIDCO Bhavan, which is now only partially being operated. The doubling rate is 26,217 days currently.
-
Thane Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail applications by Naik
In a major setback for MLA Ganesh Naik, anticipatory bail applications filed by him in two cases of rape and threat filed against him by Navi Mumbai police were both rejected by the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday. A 48-year-old woman claimed to be Naik's live-in partner alleged that he sexually and mentally exploited her. The complainant is upset that Naik is yet to respond to the allegations.
