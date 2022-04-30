Bridge in Ambernath taluka to reach old Mumbai-Pune Highway in dangerous state

For villagers of Kakole gaon in Ambernath taluka, a bridge that helps them to connect to the old Mumbai – Pune Highway is in a dangerous state. The villagers recently highlighted the need to repair this bridge before monsoon to avoid any sort of mishap.

Bamboo sticks can be seen placed below the bridge for support. Its portions have fallen and its railings are missing too. The sorry state of the bridge has raised concerns over the safety of the thousands of vehicles that take this bridge daily.

Although there is another newly-built one-way bridge parallel to this dangerous bridge, most vehicles take this dangerous bridge. The villagers have not only asked to repair it but also to shut it for vehicles as it appears to be very unsafe.

According to the villagers, the bridge is more than 50 years old. “Recently, when we saw the state of the bridge, we alerted the authorities to look into this matter. There was no response from them. It is going to be raining soon. What if any mishap occurs? The bridge is used by all types of vehicles daily as it helps to connect the village to the highway and reach places like Karjat, Khopoli, Khandala and Pune,” said Naresh Gaykar, deputy sarpanch of Kakole gaon.

As per the villagers, the bridge was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Despite raising the concern several times, the bridge lies neglected, claimed the residents.

“One can see the portions of the bridge having cracks and some of its portions have fallen. The railings are missing and they are not very protective in case one loses balance on the bridge. It is an accident-prone bridge that needs urgent attention from the authorities,” said Jayesh Patil, 30, a resident of Kakole gaon.

An MMRDA official said, “The bridge is very old and we have recently received a complaint from the villagers. The concerned officer will visit the spot and take the necessary steps.”

