MP Sanjay Raut.(HT file photo)
MP Sanjay Raut.(HT file photo)
mumbai news

‘Bring CIA and KGB too’: Shiv Sena on transfer of Mansukh Hiran death probe to NIA

"They keep looking for opportunities to put Maharashtra government in trouble, but no matter which agency comes and however they investigate it does not affect the government," Sanjay Raut said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:17 PM IST

Taking a dig at the Centre, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that they must also bring the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Russian secret agency KGB to probe the Mansukh Hiran death case. The Sena leader’s remark came after the Union ministry of home affairs transferred the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Raut accused the Centre of finding opportunities to put the state government in trouble, but ruled out any setback because of the transfer. “Let NIA carry out their investigation. In reality, NIA should not have rushed here (in Maharashtra). The Mumbai Police and Maharashtra ATS are capable to investigate such cases or any case for that matter,” he said.

“But there is a different government at the Centre and they have a different stand. They keep looking for opportunities to put Maharashtra government in trouble, but no matter which agency comes and however they investigate it does not affect the government. Let them bring CIA and KGB as well to investigate,” the Sena leader added.

The death of Hiran, the man who claimed ownership of the explosives-laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani’s home, was being probed by the ATS after it took it over from the Mumbai Police and registered a murder case against unknown persons. Earlier in the day, the case was handed over to the NIA which is also investigating the Ambani security threat case.

The investigation was transferred under section 8 of the NIA Act, which states that any connecting offence related to a scheduled offence already under investigation can also be taken over by it. The NIA will re-register the Mumbai police FIR in the alleged murder case and take over the case file as well as Hiran’s autopsy report.

After the explosives-laden vehicle was found outside Ambani’s Antilia residence in Mumbai on February 25, Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5.

NIA, the central agency probing the case, has arrested Mumbai's assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. He was accused by Hiran's wife of being involved in her husband's suspicious death.

