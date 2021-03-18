Mumbai: NIA brings Sachin Vaze to his Thane home
A day after establishing controversial former Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Vaze’s role in parking an explosive-laden SUV near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia on February 24, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Vaze to his residence in Thane at 8pm on Wednesday. The NIA team had already initiated search and interrogation at his house since 2pm along with local police.
The team was also set to visit Mumbra Creek where the body of Mansukh Hiran, who owned the SUV, was found on March 5. However, the team returned to Mumbai without going to Mumbra Creek, said sources.
A local police officer said, “The NIA team, along with officers from Rabodi police, reached his residence at 2pm and started interrogating his family members. The team continued the interrogation till late at night.”
Meanwhile, Shivdeep Lande, additional commissioner of police, Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), on Wednesday visited ATS office in Wagle Estate, Thane. Mumba police personnel and staff, who carried out Hiran’s post-mortem at Kalwa hospital, were called for questioning and their statements were recorded.
Hiran’s diatom test report out, claims kin
Hiran’s family members said that they came to know that reports of the diatom tests are out. A family member requesting anonymity said, “We came to know that the diatom test report is with the police. But we haven’t received anything or being informed by the officers. We only want justice; whether NIA investigates the case or ATS is none of our concern.”
The family had requested the diatom test to ascertain if Hiran’s death was caused by drowning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM2.5 pollution in Mumbai dipped 9% between 2019 and 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Online portals see high bookings, expect more travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education department invites suggestions on fee act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: NIA brings Sachin Vaze to his Thane home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,377 new cases in Mumbai, highest in five months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees highest single-day Covid spike since September 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No change in local train timings for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VBA to contest 90 seats in BMC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress claims BJP link to car found from Sachin Vaze’s possession; party hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM to Centre: Give Covid vaccine everyone over 45
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home vaccination likely in the fourth phase: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes owner says he had sold the car online, has nothing to do with Vaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No physical meeting of civic bodies amidst second Covid wave: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Param Bir transferred, Nagrale is Mumbai top cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Haffkine institute seeks nod to make Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox