Brothers with no vehicle papers assault traffic cop

MUMBAI: Two men, including a college student, were detained for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable during an argument after violating traffic rules at Kandivali West on Thursday. An FIR was registered against them, and they were let go after being served with a notice. (Shutterstock)

The complainant, Mandar Jadhav, is a traffic constable attached to the Kandivali Traffic Division. On Thursday night, he was posted on nakabandi duty when he intercepted a 19-year-old man riding two-wheeler without helmet. When asked for driving licence, the teenager did not have it, or any other vehicle papers. He then phoned his 23-year-old brother and asked him to get vehicle papers, which he too denied having.

Jadhav issued an e-challan and asked the brothers to clear all pending fines. When the brothers said they did not have the money, Jadhav impounded their two-wheeler to the traffic division and this angered the brothers. An argument began, during which the elder brother assaulted Jadhav by swinging his keys on Jadhav’s face, hitting his nose and causing it to bleed, said police. Jadhav then called for back-up and alerted the Charkop Police officers who arrived at the spot and detained the brothers.

“We rushed Jadhav to the hospital and served a notice to the men,” said an officer from Charkop police station.