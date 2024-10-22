Menu Explore
Builder, 60, arrested after 19 years on the run

ByVinay Dalvi
Oct 22, 2024 06:44 AM IST

After 19 years on the run, Khalid Latif Thakur, 60, and his wife Asghari, 58, were arrested for a ₹14 lakh cheating case in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Nineteen years after he jumped bail in a 14 lakh cheating case, a man, now 60 years old, was arrested on Monday by the NM Joshi Marg police. His wife, 58, was also arrested along with him.

Builder, 60, arrested after 19 years on the run
Builder, 60, arrested after 19 years on the run

The case was registered against Khalid Latif Thakur and his wife, Asghari, in 2005. The police had arrested Khalid at the time, but he managed to jump bail and go into hiding. His wife, although a co-accused, never got arrested.

The couple was residing in Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai, when police picked them up on Monday, after having kept a close watch over them for six months.

Back in 2005, Khalid was facing heavy losses in the construction business when he was booked in a cheating case. He jumped bail but remained on the wanted list of the police. Mazgaon metropolitan magistrate court declared him a proclaimed offender after he did not respond to its summons. “We knew his old address in Byculla, but he disappeared from there. Finally, a team headed by inspector Meghna Burhande and assistant police inspector Somnath Deshmane got hold of his documents and found his mobile number and the bank account linked to it. After that, for almost six months, they kept a watch on his Navi Mumbai address and finally picked him up on Monday,” said a police officer.

He added that it was only after nabbing him that they realised that his wife was also wanted in the case. “So, we arrested her as well. Both of them will be produced before the Mazgaon metropolitan magistrate in Byculla.”

