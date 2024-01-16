Builder’s murder case takes twist as wife’s arrest contested by family

Mumbai: The NRI Coastal police arrested the wife of slain builder Manoj Singh, 45, on Monday, implicating her in her husband’s murder. However, Singh’s brother, Santosh Singh, has claimed disbelief in the police’s theory, stating they suspected the involvement of the builder lobby and one of Singh’s opponents in the murder. Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 15, 2024:The wife of the deceased builder Manoj Singh in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 15, 2024. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The builder’s driver cum office boy, Raju alias Shamsul Abuburaira Khan, 22, was arrested on Saturday, based on his alleged confession, leading to Poonam Singh’s arrest on Monday. According to the police, Khan confessed to killing Singh on Poonam’s orders.

“Police have told us that after the murder, Khan went to Singh’s house and Poonam served him food. One of my nieces also stays at Singh’s residence and when I asked her, she said that Khan had come for dinner on Friday at midnight which is not unusual but the niece and not Poonam served the food. Hence, we suspect the whole story and the role of Poonam in the case,” said Santosh Singh, brother of the deceased, adding, “Till the time I don’t hear Poonam herself confessing, I won’t believe her involvement. I still believe that it has to do with the builder lobby and one of my brother’s opponents has got him murdered.”

Following the murder, Khan fled with the hard disk of the CCTV camera that was installed at the office. The police is yet to recover the hard disk as well as the murder weapon which is suspected to be an iron rod. According to police, they have recovered the clothes that Khan was wearing while murdering Singh. “We are verifying if there was any affair between Singh and Khan and also investigating other possibilities. Prima facie, we have made arrests as per the facts and confession we received,” deputy commissioner of police, zone I, Vivek Pansare said.