10 feared trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi; Rrescue op on

At least 10 people are feared trapped after a ground-plus-two storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi around 2pm on Saturday, officials said. An official said it is not yet clear how many people are trapped. (ANI)

A rescue operation has been initiated by a team of the Bhiwandi fire department and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell(RDMC) who reached the spot soon after the incident.

“Our one team has rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue while the Bhiwandi fire team is also at the spot. I am also on the way with another team but stuck in traffic at Kalher. As of now we only know a few are trapped while the numbers are not yet clear. It is learned some workers were also working on the building,” said Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC- TMC.

Over the last four years, 58 persons have died in various building collapse incidents in Bhiwandi. In one of the worst incidents involving a building collapse, 38 people were killed and 25 others were injured in the Jilani Building collapse in September 2020 at Bhiwandi’s Patel Compound.