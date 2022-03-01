Bulli Bai: Court rejects Vishal Kumar Jha’s bail plea
Mumbai Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Bihar resident Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested by the cyber cell of the Mumbai crime branch for his involvement in the “Bulli Bai” app case.
Jha, the first to be arrested in the case, had moved the sessions court after his bail was rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra.
Additional Sessions Judge Sanjashree Gharat rejected the bail plea of the 21-year-old B-Tech student, studying at Bengaluru.
His counsel, advocates Shivam Deshmukh and Aarti Deshmukh, had argued that the main accused in the case was someone else from Delhi and the other accused were from different states and he was not connected to them in any manner.
They claimed that Jha was falsely implicated in the case and denied that he had committed any such offence as alleged. He is neither the user nor creator of any user identities concerned. They added that he was shown to be the user of @khalsa supermacist, but the prosecution had failed to show that the identity was used to malign the image of the complainant or other women.
Mumbai Police are probing the app hosted on the code-sharing platform GitHub. The app was named after derogatory references to the Muslim community. Hundreds of Muslim women, including vocal activists and top professionals, were listed for “auction” along with their photographs sourced without permission and doctored.
