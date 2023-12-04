Buoyed by poll results, Sena moots Mission 48

Mumbai: Buoyed by the Bhartiya Janata Party’s victory in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has set an ambitious target for the ruling alliance to secure all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming election. The earlier target set by the alliance was 45 seats. Mumbai, India - Dec. 3, 2023: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned to implement a large-scale intensive cleanliness drive in one administrative division. Hon'ble Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched this campaign from Dharavi in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The resolution for ‘Mission 48’ was passed on Sunday, at an executive meeting of the Shiv Sena at a ministerial bungalow off Napean Sea Road. The meeting was attended by most party MPs, MLAs, former corporators, district chiefs and Yuva Sena leaders.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, industries minister Uday Samant congratulated the BJP for winning three states. “We have passed a resolution to win 48 seats in state after today’s result. The opposition had created a bubble for itself, which has burst,” he said, adding that the NDA would win more than 350 seats in the Lok Sabha riding on the Modi wave.

“Development, progress and Hindutva has won today. Corruption and misrule of the Congress has been rejected,” said Samant. On being asked how many seats the Shiv Sena would contest, he said that would be decided by all leaders.

During the meeting, Sena leaders also decided that statements against the party would not be tolerated. “Those who work against the party will be dealt with by a disciplinary committee,” said Samant. Last week, the police had arrested former mayor Datta Dalvi of Shiv Sena (UBT) for mounting a personal attack on chief minster Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, Shinde has asked his colleagues to accelerate their membership drive, strengthen the party organisation and publicise government schemes. He pulled some party leaders for not being available for the public, said sources. He also took potshots at his rival Uddhav Thackeray, saying, “Had Congress won, some parties would have danced.” A resolution was also passed to congratulate the PM Modi for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.