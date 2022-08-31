Bureaucratic reshuffle on the cards; BJP man posted in CM Shinde’s office
Two months after the new ministers were sworn in, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is gearing up for a major bureaucratic reshuffle.
In an interesting development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Ashish Kulkarni has been appointed as the officer on special duty in the chief minister’s office (CMO).
“Kulkarni’s appointment is to ensure a better coordination between the two ruling partners - BJP and Shinde camp - in administrative and political matters,” a senior minister from the BJP, who did not wish to be named, said.
Kulkarni was part of Fadnavis’s team that was credited for winning additional seats in the Rajya Sabha and legislative council elections in June.
In the next few weeks, officials said, the government is expected to change the commissioners of some municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.
Mumbai commissioner IS Chahal, who was appreciated for his deft handling of Covid-19, has served for more than two years. Additional chief secretary (revenue) Nitin Kareer is reportedly the frontrunner for the post.
Chahal was recently targeted by BJP MLAs over the alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The state has already announced multiple inquiries into the alleged irregularities.
Shrawan Hardikar and Sanjeev Kumar are believably the two contenders for the post of Pune municipal commissioner.
“Every dispensation wants the bureaucrats with whom they are comfortable with to head the civic bodies. With the municipal elections around the corner, the changes are likely to make an impact. The state leadership was not happy over the delimitation exercise carried out by the previous government,” an official from Mantralaya said. The officer said that the reshuffle is expected late next week or after Ganesh festival. It could be in two phases as well to avoid any major disturbance in administrative work, he added.
A few key departments in Mantralaya are either headless or two departments are handled by one bureaucrat.
“After additional chief secretary Bhushan Gagrani was appointed in the CMO, he is shouldering the additional charge of urban development department. Additional chief secretary [ACS] Manoj Saunik heads finance and public works departments, while ACS Nitin Gadre has been assigned the general administration department and home [appeals and security]. Principal secretary Aseem Kumar Gupta looks after relief and rehabilitation and information and technology. These officers are expected to be relieved from duty in one of their departments. If Kareer is appointed as head of the BMC, a senior IAS officer will replace him as revenue secretary,” an official from the general administration department said.
IAS officers such as Pravin Darade, Parrag Jaiin-Nenutiya, and Nand Kumar, who have served in the Fadnavis government are expected to get key positions.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
