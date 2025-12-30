Bus driver involved in Malad hit-and-run arrested

Search
Dec 30, 2025
ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 07:00 am IST

MUMBAI: Two days after a private bus driver hit a two-wheeler in Malad, leading to the death of a 32-year-old bank manager, the Dindoshi police tracked down the driver and arrested him for causing death by negligence.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Dhaval Rajput, a deputy manager with the ICICI Bank, died in the hit-and-run accident on the Western Express Highway in Malad East at around 8pm near Nilayog Tower.

On Friday, Rajput, a resident of Kandivali West, was heading back home from Andheri when a private bus driven negligently and recklessly, crashed into his bike. Following the impact, Rajput fell onto the road and his head came under the left rear wheel of the bus, leading him with severe injuries.

The Dindoshi police rushed Rajput to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead at 9.20 pm. The police later informed his father, Hiralal Rajput, about the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by his younger brother, Neel Rajput, 22, the Dindoshi police registered a case against the bus driver for allegedly causing death by negligence and arrested him on Monday after tracking him down. “We have arrested the driver and are investigating the case,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.

